Where you can visit Santa in the DMV this holiday season

This holiday season will look a little different than years past, and some traditions may get altered, including the highly anticipated trip to see Santa. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, a visit with Santa will include more social distancing and mask-wearing than normal.

However, there are still places you can go to give St. Nick your holiday wish list. Here is a list of shopping centers in the DMV where you can stop by and visit Santa and his elves, along with local Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours:

FAIR OAKS MALL

- Thanksgiving: Closed

- Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

- Visit with Santa: Nov 27 - Dec 24

All photo sessions are by reservation only and require pre-payment. Masks required at all times, including the photoshoot, for guests ages 2 and up (and Santa too!). Santa will maintain a 6’ distance from guests at all times. Heightened cleaning protocols and hand sanitizer provided.



MALL AT PRINCE GEORGES

- Thanksgiving: Closed

- Black Friday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

- Visit with Santa: Nov. 14 - Dec. 24 (Mon. - Sat. 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sun. Noon - 6 p.m.)

Reservations are required to take a photo with Santa. Social distancing and other safety practices will be enforced. Photo packages are available, and prices start at $19.99. Virtual visits with Santa are also available.

WESTFIELD MONTGOMERY MALL

- Thanksgiving: Closed

- Black Friday: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

- Visit with Santa: Nov. 27 - Dec. 24 (Mon. - Sat. 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Reservations to visit Santa are strongly encouraged. Walk-up visits will be available as space allows throughout the day. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.



WESTFIELD WHEATON MALL

- Thanksgiving: Closed

- Black Friday: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

- Visit with Santa: Begins Nov. 27

Appointments will be reservation only. All family members as well as Santa must wear a mask.

FASHION CENTRE PENTAGON CITY

- Thanksgiving: Closed

- Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

- Visit with Santa: Nov. 27- Dec. 4

A reservation is required. Visits will be a socially-distanced experience. Santa and his helpers will be wearing masks. Guests are required to wear masks where mandated by local health authorities and government agencies.



TYSON’S CORNER

- Thanksgiving: Closed

- Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

- Visit with Santa: Begins Nov. 20

Visits available without a reservation. Social distancing will be enforced. Masks are required to be worn by Santa, staff and guests ages 10 and above by local mandate.



CLARKSBURG PREMIUM OUTLETS

- Thanksgiving: Closed

- Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.



HAGERSTOWN PREMIUM OUTLETS

- Thanksgiving: Closed

- Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.



LEESBURG PREMIUM OUTLET

- Thanksgiving: Closed

- Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.



POTOMAC MILLS

- Thanksgiving: Closed

- Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.



TANGER OUTLETS – NATIONAL HARBOR

- Thanksgiving: Closed

- Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.