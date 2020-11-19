Where you can visit Santa in the DMV this holiday season
This holiday season will look a little different than years past, and some traditions may get altered, including the highly anticipated trip to see Santa. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, a visit with Santa will include more social distancing and mask-wearing than normal.
However, there are still places you can go to give St. Nick your holiday wish list. Here is a list of shopping centers in the DMV where you can stop by and visit Santa and his elves, along with local Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours:
FAIR OAKS MALL
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Visit with Santa: Nov 27 - Dec 24
All photo sessions are by reservation only and require pre-payment. Masks required at all times, including the photoshoot, for guests ages 2 and up (and Santa too!). Santa will maintain a 6’ distance from guests at all times. Heightened cleaning protocols and hand sanitizer provided.
MALL AT PRINCE GEORGES
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Visit with Santa: Nov. 14 - Dec. 24 (Mon. - Sat. 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sun. Noon - 6 p.m.)
Reservations are required to take a photo with Santa. Social distancing and other safety practices will be enforced. Photo packages are available, and prices start at $19.99. Virtual visits with Santa are also available.
WESTFIELD MONTGOMERY MALL
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Visit with Santa: Nov. 27 - Dec. 24 (Mon. - Sat. 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
Reservations to visit Santa are strongly encouraged. Walk-up visits will be available as space allows throughout the day. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.
WESTFIELD WHEATON MALL
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Visit with Santa: Begins Nov. 27
Appointments will be reservation only. All family members as well as Santa must wear a mask.
FASHION CENTRE PENTAGON CITY
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Visit with Santa: Nov. 27- Dec. 4
A reservation is required. Visits will be a socially-distanced experience. Santa and his helpers will be wearing masks. Guests are required to wear masks where mandated by local health authorities and government agencies.
TYSON’S CORNER
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Visit with Santa: Begins Nov. 20
Visits available without a reservation. Social distancing will be enforced. Masks are required to be worn by Santa, staff and guests ages 10 and above by local mandate.
CLARKSBURG PREMIUM OUTLETS
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
HAGERSTOWN PREMIUM OUTLETS
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
LEESBURG PREMIUM OUTLET
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
POTOMAC MILLS
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
TANGER OUTLETS – NATIONAL HARBOR
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.