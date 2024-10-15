Where to vote in DC, Maryland and Virginia

The Brief Voters in D.C., Maryland and Virginia will be able to cast their ballots in person on November 5. Early voting is already underway for Virginia, and will begin for D.C. and Maryland later this month.



With Election Day fast approaching, here is where you can cast your ballot in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Where to vote in D.C.

Early voting starts in D.C. on October 28 and lasts until November 3.

There are 25 voting locations that will be open between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Those locations are:

Columbia Heights Community Center - Gymnasium

Prince Hall Center for the Performing Arts (Masonic Temple)

Georgetown Neighborhood Library

Stead Recreation Center - Multi-Purpose Room

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library - Great Hall

West End Public Library - Meeting Room

Chevy Chase Community Center

Cleveland Park Library - Multi-Purpose Room

University of the District of Columbia

Takoma Community Center

Raymond Recreation Center - Gymnasium

Emery Heights Community Center - Gymnasium

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center - Gymnasium

Woodridge Neighborhood Library

Walker-Jones MS/RH Terrell Recreation Center - Gymnasium

King Greenleaf Recreation Center

Sherwood Recreation Center - Gymnasium

Benning Stoddert Recreation Center - Gymnasium

Deanwood Recreation Center - Gymnasium

Hillcrest Recreation Center - Gymnasium

Rosedale Recreation Center - Gymnasium

Bald Eagle Recreation Center - Gymnasium

Arthur Capper Community Center - Gymnasium

Ferebee-Hope Recreation Center - Gymnasium

Fort Stanton Recreation Center - Gymnasium

If you're voting via mail-in ballot, you can mail your ballot to your local election office, or you can drop your ballot in any ballot drop box. You can view the list of drop box locations here.

On Election Day, D.C. voters can cast their ballots at any voting center. Here are all of the voting centers that will be open on Election Day from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Where to vote in Maryland

Once early voting starts in Maryland on October 24, voters can head to an early voting center in the county where they live.

If you're voting via mail-in ballot, you can mail your ballot to your local board of elections , you can hand-deliver your ballot to your local board of elections by 8 pm on election day, or you can take your ballot to a ballot drop box. You can view the list of drop box locations here.

On Election Day on November 5, head to your assigned polling place. You can look up your polling location here.

Where to vote in Virginia

For the 2024 General Election, you can vote early at a registrar’s office in the county where you live. Here's the full list of Virginia early voting locations.

For mail-in ballots in Virginia, return your ballot to your local general registrar's office by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. Alternatively, you can drop it off at designated drop-off locations. For more information on drop-off locations in your locality, review the absentee instructions provided in your absentee ballot mailing.

If mailing your ballot, ensure it is postmarked on or before Election Day and received by your registrar’s office by noon on the third day following the election.

On Election Day on November 5, head to your assigned polling place. You can look up your polling location here.