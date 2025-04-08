13 injured in bus crash in Southeast DC

13 people have been injured after a crash involving a bus in Southeast D.C.

What we know:

The crash occurred at Wheeler Rd and Mississippi Ave in Southeast D.C. Tuesday morning, according to DC Fire and EMS.

Officials say that 13 people were injured with non-life-threatening injuries. Nine people were transported to the hospital. The crash involved a Metrobus, according to WMATA.

Metro alerts say the A6 and A8 routes are experiencing delays Tuesday morning due to the crash.

According to MPD, the driver of the other vehicle was cited for failure to yield.