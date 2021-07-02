Where to watch fireworks this 4th of July in DC without going to the National Mall

This Fourth of July, if you want to skip the crowds at the National Mall and opt for a different D.C. experience, here is a round-up of some alternative vantage points in the District that are just as special.

TOPSHOT - Fireworks explode over the National Mall as the US Capitol (R) and National Monument are seen on July 4, 2017, in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / PAUL J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images) Expand

Washington National Cathedral

Settle down on a grassy slope at Washington National Cathedral in Upper Northwest. As one of the highest points in the DC area — the highest being the Cathedral's tower — this spot offers an incredible view of the nation’s capital. Located on the Cathedral grounds, the circle in front of St. Alban’s School is also perfect for viewing the fireworks.

READ MORE: Severe weather leaves trail of damage around National Mall ahead of Fourth of July celebrations

U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial

Open until midnight, the Iwo Jima Memorial provides another great grassy vantage point from Rosslyn. Here, you can enjoy a picnic or snap an iconic panorama of the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol. As a local firework favorite, it can get crowded, so be sure to get there early to secure a good spot. You can take the Metro to the Rosslyn or Arlington National Cemetery stations where it’ll be about a 10 to 15-minute walk to the memorial.

Mount Vernon Trail

Head over to Mount Vernon Trail on the Virginia side of the Potomac River for an uninterrupted view of D.C.’s skyline. Located right near the Pentagon, it offers a more secluded, private fireworks experience. You can bring or rent a bike and head up the trail.

Lady Bird Johnson Park

Named after the former First Lady, the park sits on an island in the Potomac River and offers a more nature-filled view of the fireworks. Parking is available at the Columbia Island Marina, a 10-minute walk, and the Arlington Cemetery Metro located right next to the park is about a 20-minute walk.

READ MORE: Guidelines in place for July 4 fireworks at the National Mall

Cardozo High School

Check out this hidden gem near Howard University for an expansive, picturesque look at the skyline. Removed from the hustle and bustle of U Street, ths location is prime for a more private Fourth of July experience. With a hill for optimal viewing, the high school is located at 1200 Clifton St NW.

U.S. Air Force Memorial

With an expansive view over the Pentagon, this Arlington location offers a hillside view stretching the Potomac River. The memorial will also host an Independence Day Concert at 8 p.m. featuring The United States Air Force Concert Band. The concert will include "The West Wing" actress and veteran advocate Melissa Fitzgerald as emcee, as well as Broadway star Cady Huffman as the guest artist. If you can’t make it in person, tune into the performance on Facebook and YouTube, where it will be live-streamed. Visit this link to RSVP.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

You can take the metro to Pentagon City, which is about a 20-minute walk. Although parking is available at the memorial, it is very limited.

