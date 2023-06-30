Where to buy weed in Maryland: A complete list of approved dispensaries
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland's new marijuana laws go into effect July 1, and in case you've had your head in the clouds, you'll now be able to consume, possess, and even grow a certain amount legally.
As long as you're over 21, and can prove it with a government-issued ID, you'll also be able to purchase a "personal amount" (up to 1.5 ounces) of cannabis from approved dispensaries without a medical card. If you're into vapes, gummies, or other edibles, you can buy up to 750 milligrams worth, and up to 12 grams worth of concentrated cannabis — if that's how you boogie.
Forget about calling that one relative or that guy you kind of knew in high school, we've put together a complete list of the dispensaries that are eligible — courtesy of The Maryland Cannabis Administration — to serve customers on Saturday. Check it out below:
Dispensaries in Montgomery County
Potomac Holistics
14808 Physicians Ln., Suite 212 Rockville, MD 20850
Rise Silver Spring
7900 Fenton St. Silver Spring, MD 20910
RISE Bethesda
Old Georgetown Rd., Suite 210 Bethesda, MD 20814
Maryland Compassionate Care & Wellness, LLC
106 N. Frederick Ave. Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Trulieve
12200-B Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
Bloom Medicinals
11530 Middlebrook Rd. Germantown, MD 20876
Liberty Cannabis
12001 Nebel Street Rockville, MD 20852
Herbafi
8413 Ramsey Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910
Southern Maryland Relief
28105 Three Notch Rd. Mechanicsville, MD 20659
Peake Releaf
2001 Chapman Ave, Rockville, MD 20852
Health for Life Bethesda
4909 Fairmont Avenue Bethesda, MD 20814
Curaleaf Gaithersburg
10011 Stedwick Road, Gaithersburg, Maryland 20886
Verilife
5544 Nicholson Lane Rockville, MD 20852
Peninsula Alternative Health
12355 Georgia Avenue Silver Spring, MD 20906
B1 Earthgroup, LLC
18070 Georgia Avenue Olney, MD 20832
Mission Rockville
4007 Norbeck Road, Unit A Rockville, MD 20853
Columbia Care MD, LLC
4609 Willow Lane Chevy Chase, MD 20815
gleaf Rockville
808 Hungerford Drive Rockville, MD 20850
Herbiculture
4009 Sandy Springs Rd., Unit 101 Burtonsville, MD 20866
Dispensaries in Prince George's County
Revolution releaf
9994 Washington Blvd. North Laurel, MD 20723
MCNA Wellness
7501 Clymer Dr. Brandywine, MD 20619
Liberty Cannabis
6144 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, Md. 20745
Pure Life Medical, INC.
35 E. Cross St., Federal Hill Baltimore, MD 21230
Mary & Main
8801 Hampton Mall Drive N. Capital Heights, MD 20743
True Wellness Laurel
14703 Baltimore Avenue, Suite B Laurel, MD 20707
Zenleaf Germantown
13007 Wisteria Drive Germantown, MD 20874
Waave Cannabis
7327 Hanover Parkway Ste A Greenbelt, MD 20770
Green Point Wellness
116 Washington Blvd South Laurel, MD 20707
Story Cannabis Co.
2486 Chillum Rd, Hyattsville, MD 20782
Wright Wellness Group, LLC
4201 Northview Drive, Suite 100 Bowie, MD 20716
Nature's Medicines
1657 Crofton Blvd Crofton, MD 21114
Jova Wellness Center
5846 Allentown Way Camp Springs, MD 20748
Dispensaries in Howard County
Zen Leaf Elkridge
6000 Marshalee Dr, Elkridge, MD 21075
Trilogy Wellness of Maryland
9291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21042
Remedy
Stanford Blvd #131 Columbia, MD 21045
Curaleaf Columbia, LLC
Deepage Dr, Columbia, MD 21045
Natures Medicines
Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD 21042
Greenhouse Wellness
4801 Dorsey Hall Dr., Suite 110 Ellicott City, MD 21042
Dispensaries in Worcester County
Positive Energy, LLC
Jerry Mack Rd., Suite 500 Ocean City, MD 21842
Hi-tide
12600 Marjan Ln, Ocean City, MD 21842
Dispensaries in Calvert County
Greenwave
70 Holiday Dr, Solomons, MD 20688
Dispensaries in Cecil County
Pharmkent, LLC D-18-00006 330 East Pulaski Highway, Suite B Elkton, MD 21921
Nature's Care & Wellness, LLC D-17-00012 4925 Pulaski Hwy., Suite A Perryville, MD 21903
Dispensaries in Queen Anne's County
Ash & Ember
202 Coursevall Drive, Suite 108 Centreville, MD 21617
Dispensaries in Charles County
Dispensary Works, LLC
10766 DeMarr Road, Suite 3A White Plains, MD 20695
Story Cannabis Co.
2290 Old Washington Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601
Dispensaries in Allegany County
Apothecary, LLC
1096 W. Industrial Blvd Cumberland, MD 21502
Alleghany Medical Marijuana Dispensary
100 Beall St. Cumberland, MD 21502
Dispensaries in Dorchester County
Sunburst Pharm
603 Meteor Drive Cambridge, Maryland 2161
Dispensaries in Harford County
Enlightened Dispensary
3111 Emmorton Road Abingdon, MD 21009
Four Green Fields
3518 Conowingo Rd. Street, MD 21154
True Wellness Aberdeen
226 S. Philadelphia Avenue Aberdeen, MD 21206
RISE Joppa
702 Pulaski Hwy. Joppa, MD 21085
Dispensaries in Baltimore County
Mission Catonsville
6328 Baltimore National Pike Baltimore, MD 21228
Nirvana Center
5225 Baltimore National Pike Baltimore, MD 21229
Dr. Dots Dispensary
805 N. Howard St. Baltimore, MD 21201
Health for Life Baltimore
6807 Rolling Mill Road Baltimore, MD 21224
Medical products and services
3317 Keswick Road Baltimore, MD 21211
Starbuds5975 Belair Road Baltimore, MD 2120
Ritual Dispensary
7609 Energy Parkway Suite 901 Curtis Bay, MD 21225
Mission Hampden 3907 Falls Road Baltimore, MD 21211
Greenlabs
1522 Eastern Avenue Baltimore, MD 21231
Storehouse
5730 Falls Road Baltimore, MD 21209
Zen Leaf Towson
101 E Chesapeake Ave # 102, Towson, MD 21286
Green Goods Baltimore
717 North Point Blvd Baltimore, MD 2122
Blair Wellness Center, LLC
5806 York Road Baltimore, MD 21212
Releaf shop
1114 Cathedral St #5, Baltimore, MD 21201
Culta, LLC
215 Key Highway Baltimore, MD 21230
Far & Dotter
2060-A York Road Timonium, MD 21093
Chesacanna
10534 York Road Cockeysville, MD 21030
Kip
9 Cranbrook Road Cockeysville, MD 21030
Blue ridge Wellness, LLC
9413 Harford Rd. Parkville, MD 21234
Remedy 695
7175 Security Blvd, Suite 102 Windsor Mill, MD 21244
Health for Life White Marsh
4741 Ridge Road Nottingham, MD 2123
Trulieve
Washington Blvd #112 Halethorpe, MD 21227
Mana Supply Co. Middle River
100 Carroll Island Road Middle River, MD 21220
Curaleaf
11722 Reisterstown Rd, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Temescal Wellness of Maryland, LLC
1636 Reisterstown Road Pikesville, MD 21208
Dispensaries in Frederick County
Sweet Buds Dispensary
5312 New Design Road Frederick, MD 21703
Green Goods
1080 West Patrick St. Frederick, MD 21703
Wellness Solutions
4606 Wedgewood Blvd Frederick, MD 21703
Kannavis
8709 Fingerboard Rd. Frederick, MD 21702
Verilife
11717 Old National Pike New Market, MD 2177
Dispensaries in Washington County
Maryland Health and Wellness Center, Inc.
1571 Wesel Blvd. Hagerstown, MD 21740
Dispensaries in Wicomico County
Peninsula Alternative Health
400 Snow Hill Rd. Salisbury, MD 21804
Dispensaries in Carroll County
Verilife
700 Corporate Center Court, Suite K Westminster, MD 21157
The Dispensary
140 Village Rd Suite 7, Westminster, MD 21157
Dispensaries in Anne Arundel County
Panacea Wellness
2061 Generals Hwy, Annapolis, MD 21401
Greenlight Therapeutics
782 State Route 3 N, Suite A Gambrills, MD 21054
Zen Leaf Pasadena
16 Magothy Beach Road Pasadena, MD 21122
Gold Leaf
2029 West St. Annapolis, MD 21401
Mana Supply Company
3005 Solomons Island Road Edgewater, MD 21037
Green Point Wellness
823-A Elkridge Landing Rd. Linthicum, MD 21090