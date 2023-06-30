Expand / Collapse search

Where to buy weed in Maryland: A complete list of approved dispensaries

Published 2023-06-30
Maryland
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland's new marijuana laws go into effect July 1, and in case you've had your head in the clouds, you'll now be able to consume, possess, and even grow a certain amount legally.  

As long as you're over 21, and can prove it with a government-issued ID, you'll also be able to purchase a "personal amount" (up to 1.5 ounces) of cannabis from approved dispensaries without a medical card. If you're into vapes, gummies, or other edibles, you can buy up to 750 milligrams worth, and up to 12 grams worth of concentrated cannabis — if that's how you boogie. 

Forget about calling that one relative or that guy you kind of knew in high school, we've put together a complete list of the dispensaries that are eligible — courtesy of The Maryland Cannabis Administration — to serve customers on Saturday. Check it out below: 

Montgomery County's plans for marijuana legalization

Recreational marijuana will become legal on Saturday, July 1.

Dispensaries in Montgomery County 

Potomac Holistics 

14808 Physicians Ln., Suite 212 Rockville, MD 20850 

Rise Silver Spring 

7900 Fenton St. Silver Spring, MD 20910 

RISE Bethesda 

Old Georgetown Rd., Suite 210 Bethesda, MD 20814 

Maryland Compassionate Care & Wellness, LLC 

106 N. Frederick Ave. Gaithersburg, MD 20877 

Trulieve 

12200-B Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852 

Bloom Medicinals 

11530 Middlebrook Rd. Germantown, MD 20876 

Liberty Cannabis 

12001 Nebel Street Rockville, MD 20852 

Herbafi 

8413 Ramsey Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910 

Southern Maryland Relief 

28105 Three Notch Rd. Mechanicsville, MD 20659 

Peake Releaf

2001 Chapman Ave, Rockville, MD 20852 

Health for Life Bethesda 

4909 Fairmont Avenue Bethesda, MD 20814 

Curaleaf Gaithersburg 

10011 Stedwick Road, Gaithersburg, Maryland 20886 

Verilife 

5544 Nicholson Lane Rockville, MD 20852 

Peninsula Alternative Health

12355 Georgia Avenue Silver Spring, MD 20906 

B1 Earthgroup, LLC 

18070 Georgia Avenue Olney, MD 20832 

Mission Rockville  

4007 Norbeck Road, Unit A Rockville, MD 20853 

Columbia Care MD, LLC 

4609 Willow Lane Chevy Chase, MD 20815 

gleaf Rockville 

808 Hungerford Drive Rockville, MD 20850 

Herbiculture

4009 Sandy Springs Rd., Unit 101 Burtonsville, MD 20866 

Dispensaries in Prince George's County

Revolution releaf 

9994 Washington Blvd. North Laurel, MD 20723 

MCNA Wellness 

7501 Clymer Dr. Brandywine, MD 20619 

Liberty Cannabis

6144 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, Md. 20745 

Pure Life Medical, INC. 

35 E. Cross St., Federal Hill Baltimore, MD 21230 

Mary & Main

8801 Hampton Mall Drive N. Capital Heights, MD 20743 

True Wellness Laurel 

14703 Baltimore Avenue, Suite B Laurel, MD 20707 

Zenleaf Germantown 

13007 Wisteria Drive Germantown, MD 20874 

Waave Cannabis 

7327 Hanover Parkway Ste A Greenbelt, MD 20770 

Green Point Wellness

116 Washington Blvd South Laurel, MD 20707 

Story Cannabis Co. 

2486 Chillum Rd, Hyattsville, MD 20782

Wright Wellness Group, LLC

4201 Northview Drive, Suite 100 Bowie, MD 20716 

Nature's Medicines 

1657 Crofton Blvd Crofton, MD 21114 

Jova Wellness Center 

5846 Allentown Way Camp Springs, MD 20748 

Dispensaries in Howard County

Zen Leaf Elkridge

6000 Marshalee Dr, Elkridge, MD 21075 

Trilogy Wellness of Maryland 

9291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21042 

Remedy 

Stanford Blvd #131 Columbia, MD 21045 

Curaleaf Columbia, LLC 

Deepage Dr, Columbia, MD 21045 

Natures Medicines 

Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD 21042 

Greenhouse Wellness 

4801 Dorsey Hall Dr., Suite 110 Ellicott City, MD 21042 

Dispensaries in Worcester County

Positive Energy, LLC 

Jerry Mack Rd., Suite 500 Ocean City, MD 21842 

Hi-tide

12600 Marjan Ln, Ocean City, MD 21842 

Dispensaries in Calvert County

Greenwave 

70 Holiday Dr, Solomons, MD 20688 

Dispensaries in Cecil County 

Pharmkent, LLC D-18-00006 330 East Pulaski Highway, Suite B Elkton, MD 21921 

Nature's Care & Wellness, LLC D-17-00012 4925 Pulaski Hwy., Suite A Perryville, MD 21903 

Dispensaries in Queen Anne's County 

Ash & Ember

202 Coursevall Drive, Suite 108 Centreville, MD 21617 

Dispensaries in Charles County

Dispensary Works, LLC

10766 DeMarr Road, Suite 3A White Plains, MD 20695 

Story Cannabis Co. 

2290 Old Washington Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601 
 

Dispensaries in Allegany County

Apothecary, LLC 

1096 W. Industrial Blvd Cumberland, MD 21502 

Alleghany Medical Marijuana Dispensary 

100 Beall St. Cumberland, MD 21502 

Dispensaries in Dorchester County

Sunburst Pharm 

603 Meteor Drive Cambridge, Maryland 2161 

Dispensaries in Harford County

Enlightened Dispensary 

3111 Emmorton Road Abingdon, MD 21009 

Four Green Fields 

3518 Conowingo Rd. Street, MD 21154 

True Wellness Aberdeen

226 S. Philadelphia Avenue Aberdeen, MD 21206 

RISE Joppa 

702 Pulaski Hwy. Joppa, MD 21085 

Dispensaries in Baltimore County

Mission Catonsville

6328 Baltimore National Pike Baltimore, MD 21228 

Nirvana Center 

5225 Baltimore National Pike Baltimore, MD 21229 

Dr. Dots Dispensary

805 N. Howard St. Baltimore, MD 21201 

Health for Life Baltimore

6807 Rolling Mill Road Baltimore, MD 21224 

Medical products and services

3317 Keswick Road Baltimore, MD 21211 

Starbuds5975 Belair Road Baltimore, MD 2120 

Ritual Dispensary 

7609 Energy Parkway Suite 901 Curtis Bay, MD 21225 

Mission Hampden 3907 Falls Road Baltimore, MD 21211 

Greenlabs 

1522 Eastern Avenue Baltimore, MD 21231 

Storehouse 

5730 Falls Road Baltimore, MD 21209 

Zen Leaf Towson

101 E Chesapeake Ave # 102, Towson, MD 21286 

Green Goods Baltimore 

717 North Point Blvd Baltimore, MD 2122 

Blair Wellness Center, LLC 

5806 York Road Baltimore, MD 21212 

Releaf shop 

1114 Cathedral St #5, Baltimore, MD 21201 

Culta, LLC 

215 Key Highway Baltimore, MD 21230 

Far & Dotter 

2060-A York Road Timonium, MD 21093 

Chesacanna 

10534 York Road Cockeysville, MD 21030 

Kip 

9 Cranbrook Road Cockeysville, MD 21030 

Blue ridge Wellness, LLC 

9413 Harford Rd. Parkville, MD 21234 

Remedy 695 

7175 Security Blvd, Suite 102 Windsor Mill, MD 21244 

Health for Life White Marsh 

4741 Ridge Road Nottingham, MD 2123 

Trulieve 

Washington Blvd #112 Halethorpe, MD 21227 

Mana Supply Co. Middle River 

100 Carroll Island Road Middle River, MD 21220 

Curaleaf 

11722 Reisterstown Rd, Reisterstown, MD 21136 

Temescal Wellness of Maryland, LLC

1636 Reisterstown Road Pikesville, MD 21208 

Dispensaries in Frederick County

Sweet Buds Dispensary 

5312 New Design Road Frederick, MD 21703 

Green Goods

1080 West Patrick St. Frederick, MD 21703 

Wellness Solutions

4606 Wedgewood Blvd Frederick, MD 21703 

Kannavis 

8709 Fingerboard Rd. Frederick, MD 21702 

Verilife 

11717 Old National Pike New Market, MD 2177 

Dispensaries in Washington County

Maryland Health and Wellness Center, Inc.

1571 Wesel Blvd. Hagerstown, MD 21740 

Dispensaries in Wicomico County

Peninsula Alternative Health 

400 Snow Hill Rd. Salisbury, MD 21804 

Dispensaries in Carroll County

Verilife 

700 Corporate Center Court, Suite K Westminster, MD 21157 

The Dispensary

140 Village Rd Suite 7, Westminster, MD 21157 

Dispensaries in Anne Arundel County 

Panacea Wellness

2061 Generals Hwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 

Greenlight Therapeutics

782 State Route 3 N, Suite A Gambrills, MD 21054 

Zen Leaf Pasadena

16 Magothy Beach Road Pasadena, MD 21122 

Gold Leaf 

2029 West St. Annapolis, MD 21401 

Mana Supply Company

3005 Solomons Island Road Edgewater, MD 21037

Green Point Wellness

823-A Elkridge Landing Rd. Linthicum, MD 21090  