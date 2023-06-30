Maryland's new marijuana laws go into effect July 1, and in case you've had your head in the clouds, you'll now be able to consume, possess, and even grow a certain amount legally.

As long as you're over 21, and can prove it with a government-issued ID, you'll also be able to purchase a "personal amount" (up to 1.5 ounces) of cannabis from approved dispensaries without a medical card. If you're into vapes, gummies, or other edibles, you can buy up to 750 milligrams worth, and up to 12 grams worth of concentrated cannabis — if that's how you boogie.

Forget about calling that one relative or that guy you kind of knew in high school, we've put together a complete list of the dispensaries that are eligible — courtesy of The Maryland Cannabis Administration — to serve customers on Saturday. Check it out below:

Dispensaries in Montgomery County

Potomac Holistics

14808 Physicians Ln., Suite 212 Rockville, MD 20850

Rise Silver Spring

7900 Fenton St. Silver Spring, MD 20910

RISE Bethesda

Old Georgetown Rd., Suite 210 Bethesda, MD 20814

Maryland Compassionate Care & Wellness, LLC

106 N. Frederick Ave. Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Trulieve

12200-B Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852

Bloom Medicinals

11530 Middlebrook Rd. Germantown, MD 20876

Liberty Cannabis

12001 Nebel Street Rockville, MD 20852

Herbafi

8413 Ramsey Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Southern Maryland Relief

28105 Three Notch Rd. Mechanicsville, MD 20659

Peake Releaf

2001 Chapman Ave, Rockville, MD 20852

Health for Life Bethesda

4909 Fairmont Avenue Bethesda, MD 20814

Curaleaf Gaithersburg

10011 Stedwick Road, Gaithersburg, Maryland 20886

Verilife

5544 Nicholson Lane Rockville, MD 20852

Peninsula Alternative Health

12355 Georgia Avenue Silver Spring, MD 20906

B1 Earthgroup, LLC

18070 Georgia Avenue Olney, MD 20832

Mission Rockville

4007 Norbeck Road, Unit A Rockville, MD 20853

Columbia Care MD, LLC

4609 Willow Lane Chevy Chase, MD 20815

gleaf Rockville

808 Hungerford Drive Rockville, MD 20850

Herbiculture

4009 Sandy Springs Rd., Unit 101 Burtonsville, MD 20866

Dispensaries in Prince George's County

Revolution releaf

9994 Washington Blvd. North Laurel, MD 20723

MCNA Wellness

7501 Clymer Dr. Brandywine, MD 20619

Liberty Cannabis

6144 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, Md. 20745

Pure Life Medical, INC.

35 E. Cross St., Federal Hill Baltimore, MD 21230

Mary & Main

8801 Hampton Mall Drive N. Capital Heights, MD 20743

True Wellness Laurel

14703 Baltimore Avenue, Suite B Laurel, MD 20707

Zenleaf Germantown

13007 Wisteria Drive Germantown, MD 20874

Waave Cannabis

7327 Hanover Parkway Ste A Greenbelt, MD 20770

Green Point Wellness

116 Washington Blvd South Laurel, MD 20707

Story Cannabis Co.

2486 Chillum Rd, Hyattsville, MD 20782

Wright Wellness Group, LLC

4201 Northview Drive, Suite 100 Bowie, MD 20716

Nature's Medicines

1657 Crofton Blvd Crofton, MD 21114

Jova Wellness Center

5846 Allentown Way Camp Springs, MD 20748

Dispensaries in Howard County

Zen Leaf Elkridge

6000 Marshalee Dr, Elkridge, MD 21075

Trilogy Wellness of Maryland

9291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Remedy

Stanford Blvd #131 Columbia, MD 21045

Curaleaf Columbia, LLC

Deepage Dr, Columbia, MD 21045

Natures Medicines

Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD 21042

Greenhouse Wellness

4801 Dorsey Hall Dr., Suite 110 Ellicott City, MD 21042

Dispensaries in Worcester County

Positive Energy, LLC

Jerry Mack Rd., Suite 500 Ocean City, MD 21842

Hi-tide

12600 Marjan Ln, Ocean City, MD 21842

Dispensaries in Calvert County

Greenwave

70 Holiday Dr, Solomons, MD 20688

Dispensaries in Cecil County

Pharmkent, LLC D-18-00006 330 East Pulaski Highway, Suite B Elkton, MD 21921

Nature's Care & Wellness, LLC D-17-00012 4925 Pulaski Hwy., Suite A Perryville, MD 21903

Dispensaries in Queen Anne's County

Ash & Ember

202 Coursevall Drive, Suite 108 Centreville, MD 21617

Dispensaries in Charles County

Dispensary Works, LLC

10766 DeMarr Road, Suite 3A White Plains, MD 20695

Story Cannabis Co.

2290 Old Washington Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601



Dispensaries in Allegany County

Apothecary, LLC

1096 W. Industrial Blvd Cumberland, MD 21502

Alleghany Medical Marijuana Dispensary

100 Beall St. Cumberland, MD 21502

Dispensaries in Dorchester County

Sunburst Pharm

603 Meteor Drive Cambridge, Maryland 2161

Dispensaries in Harford County

Enlightened Dispensary

3111 Emmorton Road Abingdon, MD 21009

Four Green Fields

3518 Conowingo Rd. Street, MD 21154

True Wellness Aberdeen

226 S. Philadelphia Avenue Aberdeen, MD 21206

RISE Joppa

702 Pulaski Hwy. Joppa, MD 21085

Dispensaries in Baltimore County

Mission Catonsville

6328 Baltimore National Pike Baltimore, MD 21228

Nirvana Center

5225 Baltimore National Pike Baltimore, MD 21229

Dr. Dots Dispensary

805 N. Howard St. Baltimore, MD 21201

Health for Life Baltimore

6807 Rolling Mill Road Baltimore, MD 21224

Medical products and services

3317 Keswick Road Baltimore, MD 21211

Starbuds5975 Belair Road Baltimore, MD 2120

Ritual Dispensary

7609 Energy Parkway Suite 901 Curtis Bay, MD 21225

Mission Hampden 3907 Falls Road Baltimore, MD 21211

Greenlabs

1522 Eastern Avenue Baltimore, MD 21231

Storehouse

5730 Falls Road Baltimore, MD 21209

Zen Leaf Towson

101 E Chesapeake Ave # 102, Towson, MD 21286

Green Goods Baltimore

717 North Point Blvd Baltimore, MD 2122

Blair Wellness Center, LLC

5806 York Road Baltimore, MD 21212

Releaf shop

1114 Cathedral St #5, Baltimore, MD 21201

Culta, LLC

215 Key Highway Baltimore, MD 21230

Far & Dotter

2060-A York Road Timonium, MD 21093

Chesacanna

10534 York Road Cockeysville, MD 21030

Kip

9 Cranbrook Road Cockeysville, MD 21030

Blue ridge Wellness, LLC

9413 Harford Rd. Parkville, MD 21234

Remedy 695

7175 Security Blvd, Suite 102 Windsor Mill, MD 21244

Health for Life White Marsh

4741 Ridge Road Nottingham, MD 2123

Trulieve

Washington Blvd #112 Halethorpe, MD 21227

Mana Supply Co. Middle River

100 Carroll Island Road Middle River, MD 21220

Curaleaf

11722 Reisterstown Rd, Reisterstown, MD 21136

Temescal Wellness of Maryland, LLC

1636 Reisterstown Road Pikesville, MD 21208

Dispensaries in Frederick County

Sweet Buds Dispensary

5312 New Design Road Frederick, MD 21703

Green Goods

1080 West Patrick St. Frederick, MD 21703

Wellness Solutions

4606 Wedgewood Blvd Frederick, MD 21703

Kannavis

8709 Fingerboard Rd. Frederick, MD 21702

Verilife

11717 Old National Pike New Market, MD 2177

Dispensaries in Washington County

Maryland Health and Wellness Center, Inc.

1571 Wesel Blvd. Hagerstown, MD 21740

Dispensaries in Wicomico County

Peninsula Alternative Health

400 Snow Hill Rd. Salisbury, MD 21804

Dispensaries in Carroll County

Verilife

700 Corporate Center Court, Suite K Westminster, MD 21157

The Dispensary

140 Village Rd Suite 7, Westminster, MD 21157

Dispensaries in Anne Arundel County

Panacea Wellness

2061 Generals Hwy, Annapolis, MD 21401

Greenlight Therapeutics

782 State Route 3 N, Suite A Gambrills, MD 21054

Zen Leaf Pasadena

16 Magothy Beach Road Pasadena, MD 21122

Gold Leaf

2029 West St. Annapolis, MD 21401

Mana Supply Company

3005 Solomons Island Road Edgewater, MD 21037

Green Point Wellness

823-A Elkridge Landing Rd. Linthicum, MD 21090