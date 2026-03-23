The Brief D.C.’s cherry blossoms have reached Stage Five, known as Puffy White. NPS expects peak bloom later this week. Recent warm weather accelerated the bloom.



Washington’s cherry blossoms have reached Stage Five, known as Puffy White, on their path to peak bloom, the National Park Service announced Monday.

"Wow! This weekend's warm weather pushed the Yoshino cherry trees to Stage Five: Puffy White," NPS wrote online. "The blossoms are coming out, we're just waiting on them to open. We expect Peak Bloom this week!"

READ MORE: When is the Cherry Blossom Festival, peak bloom in DC? Here’s what to know for 2026

DC’s cherry blossoms reach Stage 5; peak bloom expected later this week (National Mall NPS / @NationalMallNPS)

The trees move through six stages: Green Buds, Florets Visible, Extension of Florets, Peduncle Elongation, Puffy White and finally Peak Bloom.

NPS officials expect peak bloom, when about 70% of blossoms have opened. This year they estimated it will be between March 29 and April 1.

Peak bloom typically falls between late March and early April, though weather swings have pushed it as early as March 15 in 1990 and as late as April 18 in 1958. The blossoms reached peak bloom on March 28 in 2025 and March 17 in 2024.

The Yoshino cherry trees usually remain in bloom for several days, depending on conditions. Cool, calm weather can extend the display, while rain, wind or a late frost can shorten it or prevent blossoms from opening.