When will federal employees get backpay? Here's the expected dates for each agency

Federal workers are expected to begin receiving "superchecks" covering the pay period between October 1 and November 1, starting on Saturday.

What we know:

According to an official from the Office of Management and Budget, different federal agencies have different pay schedules and payroll providers – so backpay won't arrive at the same time for all federal workers.

According to OMB, the following are projected pay dates per agency for the time period between October 1 and November 1.

Saturday Nov. 15

GSA

OPM

Sunday November 16

Energy

HHS

VA

DoW civilians

Monday November 17

Education

State

Interior

Transportation

EPA

NASA

NSF

NRC

SSA

Wednesday, November 19

Ag

Commerce

DHS

HUD

DOJ

Labor

Treasury

SBA

The backstory:

President Donald Trump signed a funding bill Wednesday night, ending the nation’s longest government shutdown at 43 days.

The shutdown left thousands of federal workers without pay, stranded travelers at airports and sent long lines to food banks.

The shutdown deepened partisan rifts in Washington as Trump canceled projects and attempted to dismiss federal workers in order to pressure Democrats.

The president blamed Democrats for the standoff and urged voters against backing the party in the coming elections.

"So I just want to tell the American people, you should not forget this," Trump said. "When we come up to midterms and other things, don’t forget what they’ve done to our country."