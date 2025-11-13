When will federal employees get backpay? Here's the expected dates for each agency
WASHINGTON - Federal workers are expected to begin receiving "superchecks" covering the pay period between October 1 and November 1, starting on Saturday.
What we know:
According to an official from the Office of Management and Budget, different federal agencies have different pay schedules and payroll providers – so backpay won't arrive at the same time for all federal workers.
According to OMB, the following are projected pay dates per agency for the time period between October 1 and November 1.
Saturday Nov. 15
- GSA
- OPM
Sunday November 16
- Energy
- HHS
- VA
- DoW civilians
Monday November 17
- Education
- State
- Interior
- Transportation
- EPA
- NASA
- NSF
- NRC
- SSA
Wednesday, November 19
- Ag
- Commerce
- DHS
- HUD
- DOJ
- Labor
- Treasury
- SBA
The backstory:
President Donald Trump signed a funding bill Wednesday night, ending the nation’s longest government shutdown at 43 days.
The shutdown left thousands of federal workers without pay, stranded travelers at airports and sent long lines to food banks.
The shutdown deepened partisan rifts in Washington as Trump canceled projects and attempted to dismiss federal workers in order to pressure Democrats.
The president blamed Democrats for the standoff and urged voters against backing the party in the coming elections.
"So I just want to tell the American people, you should not forget this," Trump said. "When we come up to midterms and other things, don’t forget what they’ve done to our country."
The Source: This story includes information on background from an OMB official.