When is Karen Huger sentencing? 'RHOP' star sentenced to 1 year in DUI conviction

The Brief Karen Huger faces sentencing Wednesday after being convicted of DUI and other charges from a March 2024 car crash. Huger could face up to two years in prison, but prosecutors are seeking six months behind bars. Her attorney will argue for a sentence focused on rehabilitation rather than jail time. Body camera footage from the incident showed Huger visibly intoxicated, refusing a breathalyzer and sobriety tests.



Karen Huger, a star on Bravo’s "The Real Housewives of Potomac," will appear in Montgomery County Circuit Court Wednesday for sentencing after being convicted of multiple charges related to a car crash last year.

When was Karen Huger's DUI crash?

The backstory:

The charges stem from a March 19, 2024, incident in which Huger crashed her Maserati into a pole near Oaklyn Drive in Potomac.

A jury found her guilty of five out of six charges, including driving under the influence (DUI), negligent driving, failure to control speed, and failure to notify authorities of an address change. She was acquitted of reckless driving.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Karen Huger: Body camera video of Real Housewives of Potomac star released after verdict

Will Karen Huger go to prison?

Huger was sentenced to two years in prison with one year suspended Wednesday morning.

LATEST: Karen Huger 'RHOP' star sentenced to 1 year

During the trial, body camera footage and witness testimony revealed the severity of Huger’s intoxication. An EMT testified that Huger swayed on her feet and refused medical treatment, while police footage showed her slurring her speech, cursing at officers, and refusing a breathalyzer and field sobriety test.

Huger, who has since checked into a private recovery program, is expected to speak at her sentencing hearing before Judge Terrence McGann.