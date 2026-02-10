The Brief Fairfax County police are asking for the public’s help to solve the 2021 killing of 19-year-old Ronald Worthy Jr. in Alexandria.

Worthy was found dead inside an apartment by his grandmother; neighbors reported hearing gunshots, and shell casings were recovered.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fairfax County Police Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.

Fairfax County police are turning to the public for help in solving a cold case dating back to 2021.

The backstory:

19-year-old Ronald Worthy Junior's grandmother found him dead inside an Alexandria apartment four years ago.

The killer was never caught. More than four years later, the investigation is still underway.

He was reportedly last seen by a family member that morning.

Several neighbors reportedly say they heard gunshots that afternoon, although police say "no calls for service were received."

FOX 5 has learned cartridge cases were recovered inside the apartment.

What you can do:

Police are hoping to jog the public's memory about the case.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Fairfax County police say this case has remained a priority.

"We continue to pursue an investigation and leads, but we are asking for the public's help in any information that they might have that can assist as we continue," said a FCPD spokesperson.

Fairfax County police are asking anyone who has information about what happened to Ronald Worthy Junior to call their Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.