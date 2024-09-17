When is the first day of fall 2024?

You can feel it in the crisp air across the DMV. Fall is almost here!

The 2024 autumnal equinox will occur on Sunday, September 22, at 8:44 AM Eastern Time, marking the official transition from summer to fall in the Northern Hemisphere.

This astronomical event signifies the moment when the Earth’s axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun, resulting in nearly equal amounts of daylight and darkness across the globe, according to the National Weather Service. While the exact time can vary slightly each year, it consistently falls around this period in September.

In 2024, the equinox will occur at 8:44 AM in the Eastern Time Zone, 7:44 AM in the Central Time Zone, 6:44 AM in the Mountain Time Zone, and 5:44 AM in the Pacific Time Zone.

Meteorological fall, which began on September 1 and ends on November 30, is used by meteorologists and scientists for record-keeping purposes, tracking temperature and precipitation trends.