Expand / Collapse search

When does early voting end in Virginia?

By
Published  October 29, 2025 1:00pm EDT
Virginia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The Brief

    • Early in-person voting in New Jersey and New York City runs through Nov. 2.
    • Virginia’s early-voting period ends Nov. 1.
    • Pennsylvania voters can return mail ballots in person until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

VIRGINIA - Voters in several East Coast states are heading into the final days of early voting ahead of the November 4 election. Here’s how long residents in New Jersey, New York City and Virginia have left to cast ballots before Election Day.

When does early voting end?

New Jersey

  • Early in-person voting in New Jersey began Saturday, Oct. 26, and concludes Saturday, Nov. 2.
  • Polling hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
  • No appointment is required to vote early.

New York City

  • Early in-person voting for New York City voters also began Saturday, Oct. 26, and ends Saturday, Nov. 2.
  • Polling sites and hours are listed by the NYC Board of Elections.

Virginia

  • Early in-person voting opened Sept. 19 and will continue through Friday, Nov. 1.
  • All Virginia localities offer early voting; locations can be found through the Virginia Department of Elections.

Pennsylvania

  • Pennsylvania does not offer traditional early in-person voting.
  • Voters may apply for and return mail-in ballots at their county election offices until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 4.
  • Mail-in ballot applications are due by Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The Source: Information from the New Jersey Division of Elections, NYC Board of Elections, Virginia Department of Elections and FOX News reporting.

VirginiaPoliticsPennsylvania