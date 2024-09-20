When does early voting start in West Virginia? Here's what you need to know.

Here's how you can use West Virginia’s Online Voter Registration system to register to vote online.

How to vote in West Virginia: Voting by mail:

West Virginia absentee voting has begun. Applicants will need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The county must receive a ballot application by Oct. 30, and that ballot must be submitted by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting:

Early in-person voting begins Oct. 23 and will continue through Nov. 2. Absentee ballots can be submitted in-person through Nov. 4.

Voter registration:

West Virginians wishing to vote in the general election must register online, by mail or in-person by Oct. 15.

WEST VIRGINIA ABSENTEE BALLOT REQUESTS & DEADLINES

West Virginia's Online Voter Registration Website has all the information you need to make sure you are registered to vote, can find your proper location, and make all the deadlines.

Here are Frequently Asked Questions resources for West Virginia voters.