Wheaton volunteer firefighter among 3 killed in burning Baltimore row house

A member of the Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad (WVRS) was one of three firefighters who died inside a vacant row home on the 200 block of South Stricker Street in Baltimore today.

The burning three-story row house partially collapsed trapping four members inside – including WVRS life member Kenneth Lacayo.

In a Facebook post, the WVRS said that Lacayo's "exceptional skills as a firefighter and paramedic were matched by his bright smile and his unfailing good nature."

Lacayo, who also served as a full-time Baltimore City firefighter, joined the Rescue Squad in May 2011. He steadily advanced through the ranks and became a firefighter in 2012, a paramedic in 2014, and a founding member of the Honor Guard in 2017.

Among his many awards, Lacayo received the Rescue Squad’s award for paramedic of the year in 2016 and was recognized as a top ten responder in 2015 and 2016. He also received a unit citation in 2018 for his life-saving actions in responding to a pedestrian struck by a car.

"He was dearly loved by his fellow WVRS volunteers and will be greatly missed," the Facebook statement reads. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Kenny's family, his many friends, and his brothers and sisters in the Montgomery County Maryland – Fire & Rescue Service and the Baltimore City Fire Department."

According to the Baltimore City Fire Department, Lt. Paul Butrim, and firefighter Kelsey Sadler were the other victims who lost their lives in the burning row home. Firefighter John McMaster remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition.