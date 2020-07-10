What will high-school athletics look like in the era of COVID-19

With everyone talking about what schools may look like this fall, the next question is what will become of scholastic athletics.

Across the country, schools are canceling their fall sports as the novel coronavirus continues to surge.

READ MORE: FOX 5 gets a first glimpse of what reopened Montgomery County schools could look like

In Texas, the Dallas schools superintendent says he’s pretty sure there will be no high school football in Texas this fall.

And here in the DMV, some athletic directors fear we’re on a similar path.

READ MORE: Montgomery County public school system launches remote learning Monday

Advertisement

Wise High School Athletic Director Jason Gordon told FOX 5 the season is still up in the air.

“I would say it’s a 50/50 chance because that’s based off of what the committees return back, what the superintendent Dr. Goldson feels is in the best interest of students. So while we await them to thoroughly go through this process right now we’ve been in a holding pattern,” Gordon says.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to Gordon, the fate of high school athletics at Wise and other schools will fall on the decisions of state and local leaders – a decision that won’t be made until a few more weeks close to school start dates.

But the National Federation of state high school associations – a leadership organization for scholastic athletics and performing arts – says they’re hopeful sports can resume in the fall.

They acknowledge, however, that games may not include fans if they do resume.

Athletes like Jalil Farooq – a wide receiver and a four-star recruit – say the possibility of a senior year without football would be devastating.

“I definitely affected me a lot personally. Football to me is like my space. I go there to clear my mind. Us football guys it’s kind of affecting our futures. We all want to get to college for free…better ourselves,” Farooq said.

To account for the possible prohibition against fans, the National Federation of State High School associations has provided over 19,000 automated production units to its member schools that would allow them to stream their games.