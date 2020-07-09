FOX 5 gets a first glimpse of what reopened Montgomery County schools could look like

Although the question of whether or not students will be permitted back within schools is still up in the air, Montgomery County educators are preparing for the possibility.

And on Thursday, FOX 5 got a glimpse of what they’ll look like if they reopen in the era of COVID-19.

Officials noted that firm plans for have not been finalized for a school that takes social distancing into account – but they’re in the process of reimaging schools for that necessity.

Some of the new features might include:

- Lines on the floor that are six feet apart

- Hand-washing stations at school entrances and locations throughout the facility

- Markers on the floor near classrooms set at six feet apart

- Classroom occupancy cut to 50 percent

- Sanitizer in every classroom

- Mandatory face coverings

One aspect that will change is start time.

Classes will resume on Aug. 31 – whether students are in the buildings, or learning remotely.

