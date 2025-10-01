What was the longest government shutdown in US history?

The Brief The longest as well as most recent shutdown in history was during Trump's first term. It lasted thirty-five days, from December 2018 to January 2019. As a result, the US lost $3 billion in gross domestic product.



The U.S. government shut down at midnight on Oct. 1. The last government shutdown nearly seven years ago lasted over a month.

Oct. 1 marks the start of a new fiscal year, and serves as a deadline for Congress to approve funding. Democrats and Republicans have been unsuccessful in negotiating where money will be allocated this year, which they must do for the government to reopen.

When the government stops funding agencies, non-essential employees temporarily go without work and pay. However, this time, the Trump administration has threatened to turn those furloughs into firings.

What was the longest government shutdown in U.S.?

The backstory:

The longest government shutdown in history was from Dec. 21, 2018 to Jan. 25, 2019, and lasted 35 days.

Behind it was a partisan disagreement over constructing a wall on the border of Mexico.

By the numbers:

The last government shutdown is estimated to have cost the U.S. $3 billion in lost GDP, per the Congressional Budget Office.

How many times has the government shut down?

Big picture view:

Since the current budget process began in 1976, the government has had 20 funding gaps, resulting in ten shutdowns.

How long is the government shutdown predicted to last?

What we don't know:

It's unclear how long the government shutdown will last. Previous shutdowns ranged anywhere from several hours to over a month.

It's rare for government shutdowns to last more than a week. Of the 20 "funding gaps" since 1976, only four have lasted two weeks or longer.

When is the next vote to end the government shutdown?

What's next:

On Wednesday, less than 12 hours after the shutdown started, the Senate rejected spending bills for a third time. Senators are out on Thursday for Yom Kippur and plan to return for voting on Friday and Saturday.