What time would it be without daylight saving time? Tips to adjust to the clock change

Daylight saving time started on March 9, 2025. At 2 a.m. local standard time, clocks were moved ahead one hour to 3 a.m., resulting in sunrise and sunset occurring about one hour later than the previous day. This change means more light in the evening and less light in the morning.

During daylight saving time, clocks remain shifted one hour ahead of standard time.

Daylight saving time will end on November 2, 2025. At 2 a.m. local daylight saving time, clocks will be set back one hour to 1 a.m. local standard time, giving us more light in the morning and less in the evening.

What time would it be without daylight saving time?

Here's a look at a 24-hour chart comparing daylight saving time (DST) and standard time (ST):

12:00 AM (Midnight) DST would be 11:00 PM ST

1:00 AM DST would be Midnight (12:00 AM) ST

2:00 AM DST would be 1:00 AM ST

3:00 AM DST would be 2:00 AM ST

4:00 AM DST would be 3:00 AM ST

5:00 AM DST would be 4:00 AM ST

6:00 AM DST would be 5:00 AM ST

7:00 AM DST would be 6:00 AM ST

8:00 AM DST would be 7:00 AM ST

9:00 AM DST would be 8:00 AM ST

10:00 AM DST would be 9:00 AM ST

11:00 AM DST would be 10:00 AM ST

12:00 PM (Noon) DST would be 11:00 AM ST

1:00 PM DST would be 12:00 PM (Noon) ST

2:00 PM DST would be 1:00 PM ST

3:00 PM DST would be 2:00 PM ST

4:00 PM DST would be 3:00 PM ST

5:00 PM DST would be 4:00 PM ST

6:00 PM DST would be 5:00 PM ST

7:00 PM DST would be 6:00 PM ST

8:00 PM DST would be 7:00 PM ST

9:00 PM DST would be 8:00 PM ST

10:00 PM DST would be 9:00 PM ST

11:00 PM DST would be 10:00 PM ST

During daylight saving time, the clock is set one hour ahead of standard time, resulting in later sunrises and sunsets. When daylight saving time ends, the clock returns to standard time, giving more morning light and less evening light.

Adjusting to Daylight Saving Time: Tips for a Smooth Transition (CDC: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Adjusting to daylight saving time can take about a week as the body adapts to new sleep times and circadian rhythms. To ease this transition, consider the following tips:

Reduce Demanding Tasks: Minimize physically and mentally demanding activities during the adjustment week to allow your body to adapt.

Stay Vigilant While Driving: Be extra cautious to avoid accidents and crashes.

Gradual Schedule Adjustment: Gradually shift your sleep, eating, and exercise times by 15-20 minutes each day until they align with the new time.

Heart Health Awareness: Individuals with existing heart disease should be extra aware of the increased risk of heart attacks after the time change.

Prepare for Bedtime: About one hour before bedtime, dim the lights and avoid using electronic devices such as computers and tablets.

The Source: FOX 5 DC and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention



