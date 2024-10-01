What time is the vice presidential debate tonight? How to watch, location and more

The debate between Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance is set to kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know.

What time is the presidential debate?

The CBS News Vice Presidential Debate on October 1 will kick off at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Where is the presidential debate being held?

The CBS News Vice Presidential Debate will be held at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City.

Who is moderating the presidential debate?

"CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan of "Face the Nation" will moderate the Oct. 1 debate.

When is the next debate?

There is not another debate scheduled between Walz and Vance, or between Harris and Trump.

A month ago, Harris’ campaign had said there would be another presidential debate in October.

"Donald Trump's campaign accepted our proposal for three debates — two presidential and a vice-presidential debate," said Harris’ campaign. "Assuming Donald Trump actually shows up on September 10 to debate Vice President Harris, then Governor Walz will see JD Vance on October 1 and the American people will have another opportunity to see the vice president and Donald Trump on the debate stage in October."

Following the September 10 presidential debate, Trump ruled out another presidential debate against Harris.

Trump, the Republican nominee, posted on Truth Social that "THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!" following the debate against Harris and his June debate against President Joe Biden. In rejecting another debate, the former president suggested that a "prizefighter" who loses a bout is always the one to call for a rematch.

Harris, the Democratic nominee, said during a rally in North Carolina earlier this month that she believes that she and the former president "owe it to voters" to debate again. Meanwhile, her campaign revealed that it had raised $47 million from nearly 600,000 donors in the 24 hours after her Tuesday debate against Trump.

How to watch the debate

The CBS News Vice Presidential Debate Simulcast will be available to watch on FOX 5 DC and on FOX Local.

The CBS News Vice Presidential Debate will also air live on CBS News.