Trump vs. Harris: Who dominated the presidential debate?

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  September 10, 2024 10:49pm EDT
2024 Election
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The second presidential debate of the 2024 election was a raw and unscripted exchange between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris

Who do you think won Tuesday night’s debate in Philadelphia? 

The 90-minute debate offered Americans a fresh look at the candidates' campaigns, which have evolved significantly since Biden clashed with Trump.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and former US President Donald Trump shake hands during the second presidential debate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Trump and Harris enter

We want to hear from you: Who do you think won this pivotal debate? 

Cast your vote now and join the conversation about how each candidate performed on the biggest stage.