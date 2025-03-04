What time is Trump's speech? How to watch address to Congress tonight

The Brief President Trump will make his first joint address to Congress on Tuesday, March 4 at 9 p.m. The address is not officially called the State of the Union, but it is an opportunity for Trump to lay out his priorities for the year. FOX 5 DC will stream the entire address.



President Donald Trump is set to deliver his first congressional address of his second term.

The address is not officially called the State of the Union, but it is an opportunity for Trump to lay out his priorities for the year.

When does Trump speak today?

What we know:

Trump’s remarks to Congress are expected to begin at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4.

The president will deliver his speech in the U.S. House chamber.

Related article

How to watch Trump's speech?

What you can do:

FOX 5 DC will stream Trump's full address online and on FOX LOCAL.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH TRUMP'S FULL ADDRESS ON YOUTUBE.

FOX 5 DC is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live-streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 5 DC locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app. Here’s how you can stream FOX network programming.

Click here to download our mobile app now.