38-year-old man killed in DC-295 motorcycle crash: MPD

The Brief A motorcyclist involved in a crash on DC-295 in southeast D.C. has died from his injuries, police say. Investigators say the motorcycle struck two vehicles while traveling at a high rate of speed. The crash remains under investigation by MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit.



A motorcyclist has died following a multi-vehicle crash on DC-295 in southeast Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

What we know:

Detectives with MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on DC-295.

Police say that on Thursday, January 22, at about 4:16 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to southbound DC-295, prior to exit 2B, for reports of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation found that a black 2009 Honda CBR 1000RR motorcycle was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed and splitting lanes when it struck the rear bumper of a black 2015 Mini Cooper Countryman. After the impact, the motorcyclist fell off the motorcycle.

Investigators say a secondary collision then occurred when the motorcycle struck the rear bumper of a black 2015 Ford Edge. The drivers of both the Mini Cooper and the Ford Edge remained on the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital, where police say he later died from his injuries on Friday, February 6, 2026.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about possible contributing factors beyond speed and lane splitting, or whether any charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

The victim

The man who died was identified as 38-year-old Clarence Lemons. Police say he did not have a fixed address.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation by MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit.