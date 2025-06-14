Expand / Collapse search

What time is Trump's military parade? Everything you need to know

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  June 14, 2025 11:15am EDT
Washington, D.C.
Detailed list of Army 250 events released

The celebration of the Army's 250th birthday along the National Mall begins in the morning. Gates open at 8 a.m. There's an army fitness competition starting at 9:30 a.m. and the festival as a whole starts at 11 a.m. FOX 5's Julie Donaldson has more.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Army’s 250th birthday celebration is on Saturday, June 14. Here's what you need to know. 

Military parade time

What we know:

The Army 250th birthday parade begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 14. Guest entry along the parade route is expected to begin at 2:00 p.m.

Ahead of the parade are two events on the National Mall. 

The Army Fitness Competition and Awards Ceremony is from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. 

The Army's birthday festival begins at 11:00 a.m., featuring live military demonstrations, military tanks and more. 

Following the parade, a concert will kick off at 7:30 p.m. followed by fireworks. 

How to watch the military parade on television and online

FOX 5 DC will be covering the parade, fireworks and festival events all day on June 14. Watch for free on the FOX LOCAL app, available on your smart TV and phone. 

Here's how to download FOX LOCAL on your devices. 

Trump's military parade weather forecast

What we know:

Humidity, flood concerns ahead of Trump's military parade

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart has your weekend weather forecast.

A large amount of humidity, rain, and flooding concerns ahead of President Trump's military parade. 

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says that rainfall is expected later this afternoon. A flood watch is currently in effect in the D.C. region with up to 5 inches of rainfall locally. 

Storms could impact parade

What they're saying:

Saturday’s forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with unsettled conditions expected throughout the afternoon and evening.

Timeline:

Hourly weather outlook for Saturday, June 14:

3 p.m. – Mostly cloudy, thunderstorms possible, 79°F

4 p.m. – Humid, scattered storms possible, 77°F

5 p.m. – Mostly cloudy, few storms, 77°F

6 p.m. – Intermittent clouds, stable at 77°F

7 p.m. – Mostly cloudy, cooling to 75°F

8 p.m. – Cloudy skies, isolated storms possible, 74°F

Officials advise bringing a light raincoat, as showers or storms are most likely after 3 p.m.

