What time is Trump's military parade? Everything you need to know

The U.S. Army’s 250th birthday celebration is on Saturday, June 14. Here's what you need to know.

Military parade time

What we know:

The Army 250th birthday parade begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 14. Guest entry along the parade route is expected to begin at 2:00 p.m.

Ahead of the parade are two events on the National Mall.

The Army Fitness Competition and Awards Ceremony is from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The Army's birthday festival begins at 11:00 a.m., featuring live military demonstrations, military tanks and more.

Following the parade, a concert will kick off at 7:30 p.m. followed by fireworks.

FOX 5 DC will be covering the parade, fireworks and festival events all day on June 14. Watch for free on the FOX LOCAL app, available on your smart TV and phone.

Here's how to download FOX LOCAL on your devices.

Trump's military parade weather forecast

What we know:

A large amount of humidity, rain, and flooding concerns ahead of President Trump's military parade.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says that rainfall is expected later this afternoon. A flood watch is currently in effect in the D.C. region with up to 5 inches of rainfall locally.

Storms could impact parade

What they're saying:

Saturday’s forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with unsettled conditions expected throughout the afternoon and evening.

Timeline:

Hourly weather outlook for Saturday, June 14:

3 p.m. – Mostly cloudy, thunderstorms possible, 79°F

4 p.m. – Humid, scattered storms possible, 77°F

5 p.m. – Mostly cloudy, few storms, 77°F

6 p.m. – Intermittent clouds, stable at 77°F

7 p.m. – Mostly cloudy, cooling to 75°F

8 p.m. – Cloudy skies, isolated storms possible, 74°F

Officials advise bringing a light raincoat, as showers or storms are most likely after 3 p.m.