What phase 1 of Maryland reopening means for you

Governor Larry Hogan announced on Wednesday that – at the state level – Maryland would enter phase 1 of reopening today at 5 p.m.

That order will be implemented at the county and city level on an case-by-case basis, however.

Counties clustered around D.C. that were hard-hit by the novel coronavirus, for example, are expected to begin the reopening process at a later date when health officials believe their COVID-19 case data is more favorable.

RELATED: DC, Maryland and Virginia coronavirus case total latest

Montgomery County and Prince George’s County – which account for approximately half of the state’s COVID-19 cases – have already said they do not plan on opening alongside the remainder of the state.

The governor’s amended order addresses how COVID-19 response can be handled at the local level.

Advertisement

The governor amended order regarding new guidelines, and refined them in his announcement on Wednesday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Hogan and other officials have stressed that Marylanders will still be safer at home under the new guidelines; and that COVID-19 is still a threat to public health.

Last week, the governor said state parks and beaches could open for exercise, and that healthcare facilities could resume elective procedures at their own discretion.

READ THE GOVERNOR’S AMENDED ORDER HERE

For the remainder of the state, stage 1 of the Governor’s “Maryland’s Road to Recovery” plan means effective tonight at 5 p.m.:

- Some restrictions remain in place by order of the state – such as large events or gatherings of “more than 10 people.”

- Places of worship: Churches, synagogues, mosques and other religious facilities are encouraged to conduct worship outside, but they may have indoor events at 50 percent capacity. They are also expected to practice social distancing during indoor events.

- Retail establishments can open to customers at 50 percent capacity.

- Manufacturing facilities that previously did not fall into the category of “essential businesses” can now reopen and resume operations. The governor asked that those businesses follow safety and health guidelines.

- Beauty salons and barbershops can reopen, but by appointment only. In addition, all staff and customers above 2-years-old must wear face coverings, and they must not exceed 50 percent capacity.

Click here to sign up for emails from FOX 5

This is a list that includes the businesses that will be permitted to open:

- Animal adoption shelters

- Art galleries

- Bookstores

- Car washes

- Clothing and shoe stores

- Florists

- Furniture stores

- Jewelers

- Lawn and garden stores

- Pawn shops

- Pet groomers

- Sporting goods stores

- Tobacco and vape shops

Some businesses will remain closed – or tightly controlled – under stage 1 guidelines:

- Senior activity centers remain closed

- Restaurants and bars remain closed – except for delivery or carryout

- Fitness centers and gyms remain closed

- Movie theaters remain closed

- Malls are still closed, except for stores that can be access from outside the facility. Concourses, food courts and retailers that can only be accessed from within the mall proper must remain closed. The exception is for grocery stores or pharmacies within malls.

- Amusement and entertainment centers – such as miniature golf locales, bowling alleys, pool halls and bingo halls; as well as fraternal clubs remain closed.

TRACK DMV COVID-19 CASES ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

- Stay home when you are sick.

- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Here is everything you need to create your own hand sanitizer, according to WHO:

According to WHO, these alcohol-based handrubs are a known means for rapidly and effectively inactivating a wide array of potentially harmful microorganisms on hands.

The CDC recommends using a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

- Ethanol 96% or isopropyl alcohol 99.8%: 8333 ml or 2.2 gallons of ethanol or 7515 ml or 2 gallons of isopropyl alcohol

- Hydrogen peroxide 3%, which is used to inactivate contaminating bacterial spores in the solution and is not an active substance for hand antisepsis: 417 ml or 1.76 cups

- Glycerol 98%, which acts as a moisturizer: 145 ml or 0.6 cups

- Sterile distilled or boiled cold water

Click here for the full instructions on how to make your own hand sanitizer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE