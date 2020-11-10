Is Maryland going into Phase 1 Thursday? Hogan's office says rumors are not true

Maryland is tightening coronavirus restrictions as cases continue to surge across the state and the rest of the country.

During a Tuesday evening press conference, Governor Larry Hogan issued an amended emergency order as the positivity rate in the state has increased to 5.24%.

Effective Wednesday at 5 p.m., capacity restrictions in restaurants and bars will be reduced from 75% to 50%.

Earlier today, a graphic that was wildly shared on social media Tuesday alleged that Maryland would soon be heading back to Phase 1 reopening restrictions as coronavirus cases surge throughout the state. It was later debunked.

Hogan's communications director Mike Ricci was asked if the graphic, which listed Baltimore City's plan to revert back to Phase 1 restrictions this Thursday, was true for the entire state of Maryland.

"It is not," Ricci tweeted.

WBAL-TV, a Baltimore-based news station, responded to the graphic, which sported the station's logo, saying: "It is an unauthorized, and incorrect, use of WBAL-TV's graphic for Baltimore City's restrictions, not the state of Maryland."

