What is ETIAS? New requirements for Americans traveling to Europe set to start in 2024

The rules for Americans traveling to Europe are about to change.

Beginning in 2024, more than one-billion people from over 60 visa-exempt countries – including the United States - will be required to have a travel authorization to enter most European countries.

The travel authorization is known as ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorization System).

According to European Union website Europa.eu, the authorization will be linked to your passport. It will be valid for up to three years or until the passport expires - whichever comes first.

You’ll need to provide travel documents and personal information to apply. The fee is around $8. Europa.eu says most applications are processed within minutes, but longer wait times are possible.

Here’s a look what you can expect with the new ETIAS travel authorization requirement:

European Countries Requiring ETIAS:

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia. Cyprus. Czech Republic, Denmark. Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland (MORE INFO)

Who Needs An ETIAS Travel Authorization:

Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, El Salvador, Georgia, Grenada, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Kiribati, Macao, Malaysia, Marshall islands, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Montenegro, New Zealand, Nicaragua, North Macedonia, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Taiwan, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America, Uruguay, and Venezuela (MORE INFO)

What Is ETIAS:

A valid ETIAS travel authorization allows you to enter the territory of these European countries as often as you want for short-term stays - normally for up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

However, it does not guarantee entry. When you arrive, a border guard will ask to see your passport and other documents and verify that you meet the entry conditions.

Applying For An ETIAS travel Authorization:

You can fill out the application form using either this official ETIAS website or the ETIAS mobile application. Applying for the ETIAS travel authorization costs about EUR 7 or $8.

Processing Your ETIAS Application:

Most applications are processed within minutes. nger to process. If so, you will receive a decision within four days. Please note that this period could be extended by up to 14 days.

Once You Have Applied:

You will receive an email confirming the submission of your application which will include your unique ETIAS application number: make sure you keep this number for future reference.

Validity Period Of Your ETIAS

Your ETIAS travel authorization is valid for three years or until the travel document you used in your application expires - whichever comes first.

On Arrival At The Border:

As your ETIAS travel authorisation is linked to your travel document, make sure to carry the same document which you used in your ETIAS application. Otherwise, you will not be allowed to board your flight, bus or ship, or to enter any of the European countries requiring ETIAS.

Your ETIAS Check-List:

Apply for an ETIAS travel authorisation well in advance – before you buy your ticket or book your accommodation

Make sure your passport details correspond to those in your ETIAS authorisation – you will be refused boarding and entry at the border if they do not match

Make sure your ETIAS travel authorisation is still valid

Check how long you can stay in the European countries requiring ETIAS

Make sure your passport is valid for three months after your intended departure from the European countries requiring ETIAS - you will be refused entry at the border if it is not (exceptions apply).

More information on the entire process can be found online.