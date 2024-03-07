article

During Thursday's State of the Union, President Joe Biden was interrupted by a Gold Star dad, FOX News reports.

While the heckler could hardly be heard over the broadcast, he reportedly shouted "Remember Abbey Gate," referencing the military base in Kabul, Afghanistan, where a deadly terrorist attack in 2021 took place, killing 13 American Marines.

The man also shouted "U.S. Marines!" several times.

He was seen being escorted out of the House.

Meanwhile, the president spoke to a joint session of Congress for nearly an hour and a half. He listed his accomplishments while in office thus far, and outlined his plan for the future – if elected in November.

Check out the moment below: