West Virginia's last abortion clinic stops performing abortions, sending women away in tears

Abortion bans that were put on the books in some states in the event Roe v. Wade was overturned started automatically going into effect Friday, while clinics elsewhere -- including Alabama, Texas and West Virginia -- stopped performing abortions for fear of prosecution, sending women away in tears.

"Some patients broke down and could not speak through their sobbing," said Katie Quinonez, executive director of West Virginia's lone abortion clinic, whose staff spent the day calling dozens of patients to cancel their appointments. "Some patients were stunned and didn't know what to say. Some patients did not understand what was happening."

America was convulsed with anger, joy, fear and confusion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe. The canyon-like divide across the U.S. over the right to terminate a pregnancy was on full display, with abortion rights supporters calling it a dark day in history, while abortion foes welcomed the ruling as the answer to their prayers.

In eliminating the constitutional right to abortion that has stood for a half-century, the high court left the politically charged issue up to the states, about half of which are now likely to ban the procedure.

The reaction across the country largely fell along predictable political lines.

