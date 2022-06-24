DC, Maryland, Virginia leaders react to Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade

Local leaders in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia reacted Friday following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

The high court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years.

VIRGINIA GOV. YOUNGKIN STATEMENT:

"The Supreme Court of the United States has rightfully returned power to the people and their elected representatives in the states. I'm proud to be a pro-life Governor and plan to take every action I can to protect life. The truth is, Virginians want fewer abortions, not more abortions.

We can build a bipartisan consensus on protecting the life of unborn children, especially when they begin to feel pain in the womb, and importantly supporting mothers and families who choose life.

That's why I've asked Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, Senator Steve Newman, Delegate Kathy Byron and Delegate Margaret Ransone to join us in an effort to bring together legislators and advocates from across the Commonwealth on this issue to find areas where we can agree and chart the most successful path forward. I've asked them to do the important work needed and be prepared to introduce legislation when the General Assembly returns in January."

DC ATTORNEY GENERAL KARL A. RACINE STATEMENT:

"For half a century, Roe v. Wade recognized the constitutional right to abortion in this country," said AG Racine. "But now, the Supreme Court has revoked that right, leaving millions of patients and potential patients in its wake who will no longer be able to access critical health care that will have substantial impacts on their lives.

District residents overwhelmingly and emphatically value reproductive freedom. For this reason, our local elected officials have passed strong patient-centered laws enabling residents and visitors to make the reproductive health decisions for themselves and their families.

But across the country, we know 26 states are poised to or have already banned abortion. And more than a quarter of the nearly 800 abortion clinics across the country will immediately shutdown because of the Court’s decision. This decision creates a Berlin Wall across our country with two Americas: one where states and jurisdictions like DC continue to provide access to abortion and one where states don’t.

And who gets hurt the most? We already know that low-income patients, especially Black and brown women and those in rural areas, already face barriers to reproductive care. They will further bear the brunt of the lack of access to abortion. It’s another dark chapter in a centuries-long effort to control women’s bodies and lives, particularly those in our most marginalized communities.

We know this all too well in the District. The District’s fight for autonomy and statehood is intertwined with our fight for abortion access. We know our strong abortion laws could change if the federal government seeks to take away this right. We have seen the playbook before. Congress already bans us from using our own local Medicaid dollars to pay for abortion services for our most vulnerable residents.

The Office of the Attorney General will do everything in our power to fiercely defend and strengthen the right to abortion in the District so that everyone can create their family how and when they choose. We will stand up for the rights of District residents and those across the country who come here to access care. And we will defend abortion providers who offer needed care to support the health, safety, and dignity of their patients.

We all have a role to play in standing up for reproductive rights, and now is the time to do so. I urge you to support organizations doing critical work to help people in states with restrictive laws access reproductive health care. Ask your friends and family outside the District of Columbia to petition their members of Congress and their local legislators. Call on businesses to fill the gap where government has failed by allocating resources and putting in place strong reproductive rights policies for their employees. Join a peaceful protest. Vote.

There’s a great deal we can each do to help fight for access to abortion care, and we must remain vigilant, especially when there are so many counting on us."

MD REP ANTHONY BROWN STATEMENT :

"This is a dark day for our country. Six justices on the Supreme Court have decided to overturn the longstanding precedent established in Roe v. Wade, upending Constitutional liberties and putting lives at risk across the United States. We must answer this reckless decision with action – with protest, at the ballot box, in every state, and in every chamber of power.

Maryland must remain a safe haven for all seeking abortion services. With the expected rise in out-of-state patients, we must continue bolstering our health infrastructure and broadening the pool of professionals ready to provide this essential health care. I once again reiterate my call on Governor Hogan to listen to the voices of Marylanders and release the funding needed to train these professionals at once. Additionally, Maryland must reaffirm its commitment to choice and the autonomy of women to make decisions about their own bodies and health care. It’s time for Maryland to codify the protections of Roe v. Wade into our state Constitution.

As Maryland becomes a model for reproductive care, we know our work doesn’t stop at our state lines. We must actively partner with like-minded Attorneys General, organizations, and allies around the country to protect women, reproductive health care, and the rights that so many have fought for, for so long.

History will judge this decision harshly – the fight isn’t over. Over the course of our history, we see time and again the arc of history bending towards justice, but it doesn’t bend on its own. It takes committed Americans standing up for what's right and for the freedoms and values we all believe in. I will actively fight any effort to use this decision in order to attack abortion protections here in Maryland and those seeking to undermine our fundamental rights. Today is a dark day, but we will not be deterred."