Wendy Williams diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and apahasia

Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, according to sources.

Aphasia is a disorder that impacts communication, including speech, writing and the ability to understand language. Frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD, is a progressive condition that effects cognitive function and tends to result in changes in behavior, speech, and disposition.

The former talk show host and radio personality is set to return to television just two years after canceling her hit talk show, "The Wendy Williams Show." In a new Lifetime documentary,"Where Is Wendy Williams?" Williams and her family will address the speculation regarding her health and cognitive abilities. The documentary is set to air on Feb. 24, 2024.