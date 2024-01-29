Weekend rain brings flooding concerns to parts of Maryland, Virginia

A weekend of rain has brought flooding concerns to parts of Maryland and Virginia.

The National Weather Service says a Flood Watch is continuing for the following rivers on Monday:

- Potomac River at Point of Rocks affecting Frederick MD and Western Loudoun zones

- Potomac River at Edwards Ferry affecting Eastern Loudoun, Western Loudoun and Northwest Montgomery zones

The weather service says flooding is possible for the Potomac River in the areas of Paw Paw, Hancock, Shepherdstown, Harpers Ferry, Point of Rocks, Edwards Ferry, and Little Falls.

NWS says residents near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. They also caution that it is never OK to drive around barriers blocking a flooded road.

As little as six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult, NWS says. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just two feet of rushing water to carry away SUVs and trucks.

A mostly cloudy Monday with a high near 46 degrees. Wind gusts could be as high as 28 mph.