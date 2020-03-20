Wedding plans put on hold during coronavirus outbreak

Brides-to-be across the country and here at home are postponing their big day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports some are in jeopardy of losing their deposits worth thousands of dollars, though most in the industry are allowing brides to reschedule at a later date without penalty.

The postponed weddings come as the medical community continually urges social distancing and lawmakers nationwide mandate businesses close or limit customer interaction.

Destination weddings are also in limbo.

The wedding planning industry, also hit, tells FOX 5 the first quarter of the year is a complete wash.

“What we're telling brides is don't lose sight of what you're doing. You're still going to marry the person you love, the wedding isn't off. The wedding is just postponed,” said Joann Gregoli, an event planner and founder of Elegant Occasions by Joann Gregoli.

Insurance companies don’t consider this “an act of God” but rather “Force Majeure,” which is an unforeseeable circumstance that prevents you from fulfilling your contract.

If you’re having challenges getting your deposit transferred to a later date, contact the Better Business Bureau.