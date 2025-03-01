Weather forecast: March kicks off with warm temperatures in the upper 60s

The Brief Partly sunny Saturday with temperatures in the upper 60s. Cooler temperatures are expected on Sunday and Monday, with highs in the 40s.



March has arrived like a lamb with the mild weather and temperatures heading to the upper 50s - 60s and like a lion with the gusty winds and very cold overnight lows.

Weekend weather forecast

What they're saying:

According to FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart, some sunny skies with a few clouds are expected Saturday across the D.C. Region. Winds will be gusty from the Southwest 10-25mph, gusting up to 25mph then will increase, gusting anywhere from 35-40mph.

A strong cold front will pass later today and behind it winds will shift and push in from the Northwest as temperatures drop with the cooler air. Later tonight, it will be very cold and still windy. Lows will be in the teens and 20's tonight with single-digit windchills in some spots. Bundle up!

Showers and snow showers are possible in our mountain zones in the afternoon and evening, but elsewhere it is expected to stay dry.

Looking Ahead:

For Sunday, expect a few clouds to start, but it all gives way to a sunny but very cold day. Temperatures are expected to drop to the 30s- 40s for daytime highs, a far cry from the mild Saturday temperatures.