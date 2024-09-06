Weapons detectors debut at Prince William County high school football games

For the first time, Prince William County Public Schools will use weapons detectors at some sporting events.

The move follows a successful rollout of the same safety screening technology across all middle and high schools last year.

The district reports that no firearms were recovered during the past school year and there was a noticeable decrease in vapes, both attributed to the weapons detectors installed in schools.

Now, the devices will be in place at all high school varsity basketball and football games.

Friday night's football game at Forest Park High School will mark the first use of the detectors at a sporting event.

Students seem to be welcoming the new security measures.

In addition to the detectors, the school district has banned prohibited items such as alcohol, bandannas, and tobacco products from these events.

A SkyFOX drone captured the setup of the weapons detector station under a green tent at the football field's entrance.

According to a Prince William County Public Schools spokesperson, the detectors provide an extra layer of protection, working alongside school security officers, resource officers, and other protocols.

In 2023, more than 90 percent of students passed through the system without needing further searches once they understood which items were permitted at school.

The detectors are located at the entrance and exit of the football field for Friday's game between Forest Park and Riverbend high schools.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. Security teams are already on-site ahead of the event.