Waymo self-driving taxis could be heading to DC

Self-driving taxis could be heading to D.C. in 2026, through the autonomous driving company Waymo.

Although cars without a driver behind the wheel aren’t legal in D.C., the company is hopeful that city officials will change the laws to allow its autonomous vehicles on city streets.

What they're saying:

"The U.S. and Waymo are leading the rest of the world into our fully autonomous driving future. Waymo One — the world’s first fully autonomous ride-hailing service — currently provides over 200,000 paid passenger trips each week, and our technology continues to demonstrate strong safety performance in the areas we operate compared to humans."

The company plans to work closely with lawmakers and D.C. communities to better introduce their driver-free vehicles into the nation's capitol through the Waymo One app in 2026.

Waymo operates using all-electric vehicles that are powered by renewables. The companies' self-driving taxis are available in multiple areas across the country, from Atlanta to San Francisco.

How It Works:

Waymo's driving software and infrastructure uses advanced ML and AI techniques to ensure safety and efficiency. The Waymo driver learns from the miles driven on the road, and is also trained on billions of simulated miles that are based on real-world data.