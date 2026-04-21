A waterspout was spotted off the coast of Assateague State Park, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Park technician Will Gabeler captured video and photos of the funnel, which the agency shared on its Facebook page.

Waterspout spotted off Assateague Island (Maryland Department of Natural Resources)

Officials said the waterspout was spinning offshore and moving away from land, posing no threat to the coastline.

The National Weather Service says waterspouts are similar to tornadoes but form over water rather than land. They are generally grouped into two types: Fair Weather waterspouts and Tornadic waterspouts.

Fair Weather waterspouts typically develop in calm conditions, while tornadic waterspouts form from severe thunderstorms and can be stronger and more dangerous.