Water main breaks are causing traffic delays along a roadway in Montgomery County.

Authorities say breaks in the 11500 block and 12400 block of Clopper Road has caused closures between Great Seneca Highway and Waring Station Road in the Gaithersburg area.

WSSC Water

The first break was reported Tuesday night to a 24-inch line. It is unclear how may home and businesses have been impacted by the breaks.