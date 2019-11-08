Water main break causes major problems for Virginia, DC residents

Chain Bridge Road has reopened after a 36-inch water-main break shut it down Friday.

The closure at North Glebe Road created traffic havoc for drivers in northern Virginia throughout the morning. In addition, a Boil Water Advisory is impacting hundreds of thousands across the region.

Fairfax County Police say the break also shut down Route 123 in both directions near the Arlington County line. It has since reopened in both directions.

All Arlington Public Schools were closed due to the 36-inch break, which impacted water pressure in both Arlington and Northwest D.C.

The Arlington Department of Environmental Services says a Boil Water Advisory is in effect in the area impacted by the break.

A Boil Water Advisory is also in effect in upper Northwest D.C. The alert is impacting around 100,000 people across the region.

DC Water says its water quality team needs to undergo two rounds of "all clear" testing results. The first round will be on Saturday and the second on Sunday.

Water officials say the earliest the advisory will be lifted in the District is around noon Sunday.