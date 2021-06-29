Water main break causes delays in North Bethesda

A large water main caused delays Tuesday morning in the North Bethesda area of Montgomery County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO

Officials say the break was reported around 10 a.m. along southbound Rockville Pike near Strathmore Avenue. Rockville Pike is closed at Edson Lane.

Video from SKYFOX showed some vehicles driving through the flooded area.

Advertisement

Motorists can expect traffic delays into the afternoon.