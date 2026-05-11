Preservation group sues Trump administration over Reflecting Pool changes

The Brief The Cultural Landscape Foundation is trying to stop the resurfacing project of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. The group filed a lawsuit on Monday, claiming the Trump administration's project violated environmental and preservation laws. The suit seeks to stop all changes until a full historic review has taken place.



A lawsuit has been filed against the Trump administration over its changes to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The Cultural Landscape Foundation is seeking to stop the ongoing resurfacing project of the Reflecting Pool, claiming that federal historic review laws were ignored.

Dig deeper:

The group also claimed the new blue color of the Reflecting Pool’s basin is flawed, according to its lawsuit filed in a Washington, D.C., federal court on Monday.

The reason the original color was a dark grey was to create the pool’s famous mirror-like reflection effect between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument.

FILE - Restoration work continues at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool which US President Donald Trump inspected, in Washington DC, United States on May 08, 2026. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

Charles Birnbaum, the foundation’s president, said the lawsuit is about protecting the historic character of one of America’s most important public spaces.

The other side:

The Department of the Interior defended the project to FOX 5 DC, saying the dark navy color will actually improve the reflections in the pool.

"The choice of American Flag Blue will enhance the visitor experience by making the pool reflect the grand Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument. NPS is also investing in a state-of-the-art ozone nanobubbler filtration system and will now have a dedicated crew who will maintain the grounds from wildlife. The department is proud of the work being carried out."

The backstory:

The pool has actually undergone several makeovers in the past, including in 2012 during former President Barack Obama's term.

What's next:

The lawsuit is asking all further changes halt until a full historic review has taken place.

The Trump administration estimated the project will be completed before July 4 and America’s 250th celebrations.