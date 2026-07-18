Lightning strike sets Gaithersburg home ablaze leaving 5 without home, 1 firefighter hurt

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The Brief A lightning strike sparked a fire at a home on Warfield Road early Saturday. Five people escaped unharmed after smelling smoke and hearing their smoke alarms. The fire caused an estimated $850,000 in damage and injured one firefighter.



A lightning strike sparked a house fire that displaced three adults and two children and caused an estimated $850,000 in damage Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County fire officials.

What we know:

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched around 7 a.m. to a single-family home on the 9200 block of Warfield Road.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from the roof. Everyone inside the home had already escaped.

Officials determined the home was likely struck by lightning between approximately 4:30 and 5 a.m.

How the family escaped

The family began smelling smoke around 7 a.m. before smoke alarms sounded inside the home.

All five occupants exited and discovered the entire roof was on fire before calling 911, officials said.

Three adults and two children were displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Firefighter injured

One firefighter was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

None of the home’s occupants was injured.

By the numbers:

Officials estimated the fire caused approximately $850,000 in damage.