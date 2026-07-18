Lightning strike sets Gaithersburg home ablaze leaving 5 without home, 1 firefighter hurt
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A lightning strike sparked a house fire that displaced three adults and two children and caused an estimated $850,000 in damage Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County fire officials.
What we know:
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched around 7 a.m. to a single-family home on the 9200 block of Warfield Road.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from the roof. Everyone inside the home had already escaped.
Officials determined the home was likely struck by lightning between approximately 4:30 and 5 a.m.
How the family escaped
The family began smelling smoke around 7 a.m. before smoke alarms sounded inside the home.
All five occupants exited and discovered the entire roof was on fire before calling 911, officials said.
Three adults and two children were displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
Firefighter injured
One firefighter was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
None of the home’s occupants was injured.
By the numbers:
Officials estimated the fire caused approximately $850,000 in damage.
The Source: This article was written using information from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson David Pazos.