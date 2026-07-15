Southern Maryland paramedic killed in I-95 crash in Baltimore

The Brief A paramedic who served Calvert and Charles counties was killed Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Baltimore. Wells was commuting home from a night shift at Maryland Express Care when the crash occurred; he also volunteered with Calvert Advanced Life Support and worked part-time for Charles County EMS. Colleagues and former coworkers told FOX 5 about Wells' career and personality.



A paramedic who served Calvert and Charles counties was killed Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Baltimore.

What we know:

Kevin Wells, 40, was riding a blue Suzuki motorcycle northbound near Russell Street just before 7 a.m. when he was involved in a collision with a silver Hyundai sedan and a white Chevrolet SUV, according to officials.

Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police reported that Wells was killed instantly.

Wells volunteered with Calvert Advanced Life Support and worked part-time for Charles County EMS, having served in emergency medical services since age 18, per FOX 5 D.C. reporting. At the time of the crash, he was commuting home from a night shift at Maryland Express Care, where he worked full-time as a critical care transport paramedic for the University of Maryland Medical Center, according to officials.

What they're saying:

Colleagues and former coworkers told FOX 5 about Wells' career and personality.

Nancy Nurse, who partnered with Wells on an ambulance team in Washington, D.C., said he influenced the careers of hundreds of people in the field.

"For me, my gravity shifted yesterday." — Nancy Nurse, who worked with Wells

"We can never fill the hole," Nurse said. "The gap he's left in the universe. For me, my gravity shifted yesterday. I don't even know how to hold on to life right now because Kevin's no longer here."

Jonathan Siegel, a colleague from Calvert Advanced Life Support, described him as "larger than life, but a gentle giant."

Dr. Ben Lawner, medical director of University of Maryland ExpressCare, noted Wells' cooking skills in the workplace and said that his team is mourning the sudden loss.

"I had no idea we could make such meals in our small makeshift kitchen. And I have to say, he just loved pumpkin spice lattes." — Dr. Ben Lawner, medical director of University of Maryland ExpressCare

"We're still in the midst of processing this," he said. "He was a friend, family, an unusual talent for cooking — I had no idea we could make such meals in our small makeshift kitchen. And I have to say, he just loved pumpkin spice lattes."

His friends told FOX 5 that Wells was such an incredible cook, he could have been a Michelin-starred chef if he hadn't dedicated his life to saving others.

What's next:

Police are looking for witnesses to come forward as the investigation continues into what caused the crash.

What you can do:

MDTA Police are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at 410-537-1209.