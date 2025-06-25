WATCH: UPS driver dives into fun on Slip ‘N Slide

Teens playing on a Slip N' Slide were joined by a local UPS driver for some summer fun.

Teens in Lancaster County were playing outside when the UPS driver took them up on their invitation to join.

"We were celebrating my son’s high school graduation. He set up a Slip ‘N Slide and he and his friends were sliding on it when UPS came with a delivery," said Robert Stillman, the father of one of the boys, to Storyful. "They invited the UPS driver to join them and, to their surprise, he did."

Stillman took video of the fun, in which the boys can be seen high-fiving and fist-bumping the deliveryman before he runs back to grab his boots and return to work.

"Sometimes you gotta have fun," said the driver, according to local media.