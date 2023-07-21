WATCH: Trapped osprey rescued in Fairfax County

An osprey stuck in a tree was rescued Thursday morning.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday, an osprey was spotted hanging upside from a tree near Laurel Hill Park.

Fairfax County Animal Protection Police and Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department were able to remove the osprey from the tree.

Featured article

Upon the first flight, the osprey was having trouble flying. It was taken to a nearby veterinarian's office for treatment.