WATCH: Trapped osprey rescued in Fairfax County

Trapped osprey rescued from tree
An osprey that was stuck in a tree was successfully removed Thursday morning.
FAIRFAX, Va. - An osprey stuck in a tree was rescued Thursday morning.
Around 10 a.m. Thursday, an osprey was spotted hanging upside from a tree near Laurel Hill Park.
Fairfax County Animal Protection Police and Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department were able to remove the osprey from the tree.
Upon the first flight, the osprey was having trouble flying. It was taken to a nearby veterinarian's office for treatment.
