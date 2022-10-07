WATCH: Student armed with knife threatens classmate at Frederick Co. high school

A student was arrested on Friday at a Frederick County high school after threatening another student with a knife, according to authorities.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) says the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. inside the cafeteria at Thomas Johnson High School, located at 1501 North Market Street in Frederick.

According to FCSO, a school resource officer noticed an altercation between two female students, where one of the students was holding a large kitchen knife in a threatening manner.

The officer immediately intervened, disarmed the student, and took her into custody.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Investigators say the female who had the knife is a 14-year-old freshman at the school, but police did not provide further information about the suspect since she is a juvenile.

The suspect is being held at the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center and faces several charges including first and second degree assault.

"DFC Turner’s quick and decisive actions prevented any students or staff from being harmed during this incident," said FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. "The FCSO SRO program, recognized statewide, once again proves to be worthwhile. I am extremely proud of the professional men and women deputies serving the more than 70 Frederick County Public Schools."

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The school released the following statement after the incident:

"During lunch today, a student displayed a knife and threatened several students. Fortunately, adults were able to quickly intervene, apprehend the student, and confiscate the knife. No one was injured. All students and staff are safe. The student was arrested by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. A thorough investigation of the matter is under way, and we will take disciplinary action in accordance with FCPS policy. There is a significant police presence at Gov. Thomas Johnson High this afternoon. We will provide more details in further updates."

