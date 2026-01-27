WATCH: Man caught on camera stealing three snow shovels in Hyattsville

Ring camera caught one man in Hyattsville, Maryland stealing three snow shovels from an assisted living facility's driveway after a winter storm brought snow and sleet to the area.

What we know:

With snow shovels sold out at many hardware stores in the wake of a winter snow storm, one thief seems to have taken matters into his own hands – and out of a driveway in Hyattsville.

FOX 5 has learned that the shovels were taken from the driveway of an assisted living facility on 8th Avenue on Monday afternoon. In the video you can see three shovels resting against a car in a still snowy driveway.

One person can be seen running up the driveway, grabbing the three shovels and running away.

The owner of the video said he hasn't filed a police report, but shared the video to put the thief "on blast."