WATCH LIVE: Army military parade, protests in Washington DC

The U.S. Army is celebrating its 250th birthday in Washington, D.C. with a massive festival, parade and concert.

What time does the military parade start?

The Army 250th birthday parade begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 14. Guest entry along the parade route is expected to begin at 2:00 p.m.

Ahead of the parade are two events on the National Mall.

The Army Fitness Competition and Awards Ceremony is from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The Army's birthday festival begins at 11:00 a.m., featuring live military demonstrations, military tanks and more.

After the parade, a concert will kick off at 7:30 p.m., followed by fireworks.

Where is Trump's military parade?

The parade will go down Constitution Avenue, from 23rd Street to 15th Street in Washington, D.C.

"The parade will trace the Army’s evolution from the Revolutionary War through to the U.S. Army of Tomorrow. Attendees will experience 250 years of Army heritage through historical U.S. Army personnel reenactors, period-accurate equipment, vehicles, impressive flyovers, and military bands participating in this landmark event," according to a statement from America 250.

'No Kings' protests in the D.C. area and around the U.S.

"No Kings" protests against President Donald Trump’s policies are scheduled in nearly 2,000 cities across the U.S. Saturday as a military parade rolls in Washington for the Army’s 250th anniversary – which is also Flag Day and Trump’s birthday.

The protests, organized by the 50501 national movement, are meant to counter what organizers call a day for Trump to feed his own ego as he turns 79 years old.

But as thousands are expected to gather in downtown D.C. for Saturday’s military parade, organizers for the ‘No Kings’ protests have deliberately not planned a demonstration in the nation's capital.

"We will make action everywhere else the story of America that day: people coming together in communities across the country to reject strongman politics and corruption," according to the No Kings website.

Protests will occur throughout Maryland and Virginia, including: