How to watch LIVE 2025 Virginia election results

Voters will decide on November 4 the state's governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Polls close in Virginia at 7:00p.m. on Tuesday, November 4. FOX 5 DC is providing users with multiple ways to keep up to date on all things election-related as the data rolls in Tuesday evening.

Live Virginia election results

FOX 5 DC is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time live election results for Virginia governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and House of Delegates. Plus, county-by-county results for nearby counties in Northern Virginia.

Election coverage on FOX LOCAL and fox5dc.com

The place to get LIVE election coverage ALL NIGHT is on FOX LOCAL and on fox5dc.com. Starting when polls close at 7:00 p.m., FOX LOCAL and fox5dc.com will have continuous coverage on races around the state.

FOX 5 DC is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

FOX LOCAL is now available for iPhone users in the Apple App Store. Click here to download.

FOX LOCAL is also available for Android users in the Google Play Store. Click here to download.

Stream live election results, election coverage & candidate speeches on YouTube

FOX 5 DC is bringing you multiple ways to keep up with the latest on election night on the FOX 5 DC YouTube page.

From live coverage, analysis and raw streams of speeches, FOX 5 DC is your headquarters for the 2025 Virginia election.

READ MORE: Latest polls for governor's race, attorney general with one day to go | Nov. 3 Virginia election update