WATCH: House Oversight Committee releases video of Clinton depositions on Epstein

The House Oversight Committee on Monday released video footage of depositions given last week by Bill and Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, New York, as part of its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Watch the full depositions below

What is the Epstein probe?

The backstory:

While the federal government has been looking into Epstein's crimes for over two decades through a number of different investigations, the current phase of the probe is focused on Epstein's web of powerful associates, and how it is that he was able to avoid federal prosecution for as long as he did.

In 2019, Epstein was charged in Manhattan federal court with sex trafficking of minors. He was found dead at the Metropolitan Correctional Center shortly thereafter.