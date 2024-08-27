WATCH: GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance to visit Michigan

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance will return to Michigan on Tuesday when he makes an appearance in Big Rapids.

According to the Donald Trump for President campaign, Vance will talk about the economy, inflation and manufacturing on his trip to west Michigan. He will be visiting a private business during the trip. The campaign has not clarified if the event will be open to the public or not.

Watch his remarks live at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on FOX Local or in the liveplayer above.

