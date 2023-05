A ‘geyser’ of water was spotted in Northwest D.C. Tuesday.

Twitter user Hannah Schaefer posted a video of a stream of water shooting up on Connecticut Ave and Ordway NW in D.C. Tuesday.

A DC Water representative told FOX 5 that a DDOT contractor had pulled a service line out of the water main.

The contractor installed a clamp as a temporary repair, and water has been restored, according to DC Water.